UK maritime agency reports incident near Yemen

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said today that it had received a report of an incident 50 nautical miles south of Yemen’s port city of Aden, Anadolu has reported. The agency said that the British authorities are investigating the incident.

“Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO,” it added. No further details were provided.

The reported incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Red Sea over attacks on shipping linked to Israel by Yemen’s Houthis in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, and retaliatory strikes by the US and Britain, fuelling fears that the war in Gaza could expand into a regional conflict.

