Israel intensifies attacks on Rafah where half of displaced Gazans now live

Israeli occupation forces intensified their attacks in the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight as their fighter jets struck three homes killing 24 Palestinians and wounding dozens more, the Ministry of Health reported.

Rafah, home to more than half of the two million Palestinians who have been forced out of their homes across Gaza, was designated a “safe zone” by occupation authorities, however in recent days they have vowed to move their military offensive into the area.

On Friday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that the Israeli army was preparing to move to Rafah.

However, Israel media reported on Saturday that Tel Aviv had pledged to Egypt it would not start an operation in Rafah before Palestinians taking refuge there were moved out of the area.

According to the Israeli media, Tel Aviv plans to move the displaced Palestinians back to Khan Yunis or Deir Al Balah, but would not allow them back to northern Gaza. This, they added, was proof that Palestinians from northern Gaza are being used as a bargaining chip in future negotiations.

