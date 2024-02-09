Middle East Monitor
Middle East Monitor

Middle East Monitor

Turkiye, Somalia sign defence deal

February 9, 2024 at 7:37 pm

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler (R) and Minister of Defense of Somalia Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur (L) hold a press conference after the signing ceremony of Defense and Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement between two countries in Ankara, Turkiye on February 08, 2024 [Turkish National Defense Ministry/Anadolu Agency]

Turkiye and Somalia signed a cooperation deal on defence amid lingering tensions in the Horn of Africa over a controversial agreement between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland, Turkiye’s Defence Ministry shared on their official X.

The Defence and Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement was signed between Turkish Defence Minister, Yasar Guler and his Somali counterpart, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, who paid an official visit to Ankara.

“The agreement we signed today involves cooperation on the fight against terrorism and military-financial cooperation,” Nur said, speaking at a joint press conference. “We believe that the agreement will contribute greatly to Somalia.”

Guler, who described the two defence chiefs’ meeting as “fruitful”, said that the deal “will further improve” bilateral military relations between the two countries.

“Somalia is an important partner of Turkiye in Africa,” he added, reiterating his country’s support for the African country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

