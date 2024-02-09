US conducts more strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

The US Central Command forces yesterday conducted seven “self-defence” strikes against four Houthi unmanned surface vessels and seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that were prepared to be launched against ships in the Red Sea, the US military said according to Reuters.

“CENTCOM identified these missiles and USVs (unmanned surface vessels) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region,” the US Central Command said in a statement on X, formerly called Twitter.

This comes as the Houthis have launched drones and missiles at Israel-bound or linked commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in recent weeks, in response to Israel’s military operations in Gaza and as a show of solidarity with Palestinians.

The Houthi campaign has disrupted international shipping, with the US and UK responding by launching strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen and adding the Houthis to a list of “terrorist groups”.

Neither the US nor the UK have taken action against Israel as it kills hundreds of Palestinians across the occupied territories every day. Since 7 October, more than 27,000 Palestinians have been killed, with nearly 70,000 injured. The majority of the victims have been children and women.

