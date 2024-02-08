Israel ship traffic stops in Red Sea, Yemen Houthis claim

Houthi attacks have halted Israeli ship traffic in the Red Sea, the leader of Yemen’s Houthi group said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Israeli ships have completely stopped in Bab Al-Mandeb and the Red Sea. This is a real achievement and victory,” Abdulmalik Al-Houthi said in a televised speech.

“The Israeli enemy turned to rely on chartered ships to carry its goods but attacks on these ships have made the situation difficult for Tel Aviv,” he added.

The Houthi leader said his group’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea have incurred Israel “heavy losses”.

He also said that his group had attacked Eilat in southern Israel this week, disrupting operations at its seaport.

There was no comment from Israel on the Houthi claim.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since 7 October.

With tensions escalating due to the US and UK’s joint airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, the group declared that it considered all American and British ships legitimate military targets.

