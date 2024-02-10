Montreal Mayor asked to follow US cities’ lead and condemn genocide in Gaza Following US cities’ lead in individual condemnation of the genocide in Gaza, activists asked Montreal’s mayor, Valerie Plante, to condemn the genocide. Plante walked by without giving a response. International global movements continue to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the genocide. In parallel, people continue to pressure their leaders to take action and use diplomacy to reduce the humanitarian toll.