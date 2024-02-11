Eylon Levy condemns UN's lack of support for further Palestinian displacement The Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy told Sky News’ Jonathan Samuels that the Israeli army should submit the plans of moving civilians in Rafah to the Israeli Prime Minister. Levy however urges the United Nations to stop condemning the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and make the choice to help the Israeli army. Levy refused to name a location where the new displacement may take place, instead, he kept directing his statements at the UN saying they should help move the people of Gaza ‘out of harm's way.’ It is worth noting that UN officials have on numerous occasions underscored the fact that there is no safe space in Gaza for civilians.