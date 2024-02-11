FACTBOX - By the numbers: Complete results of Pakistan's Feb. 8 elections

After three days of counting, Pakistan’s election commission released on Sunday the final results of the parliamentary elections held on Feb 8, Anadolu Agency reports.

Independent candidates, most of them allied to Imran Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, won 101 seats of the National Assembly, which has 336 seats (266 directly elected, 60 reserved for women, and 10 for religious minorities). These seats are distributed among parties according to the ratio of seats they have won.

Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) got 75 seats, while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) grabbed 54.

A simple majority of 134 seats is required for a political party or coalition to form the government.

Election on one constituency will be held later due to the death of a candidate, while the result of another has been withheld.

Here is the composition of the new assembly:

1- Independent candidates, mostly supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – 101

2- Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – 75

3- Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – 54

4- Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM) – 17

5- Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) – 3

6- Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan-Fazl (JUI-F) – 4

7- Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) – 2

8- Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) – 1

9- Balochistan National Party (BNP) – 2

10- Pakistan Muslim League (Ziaul Haq) – 1

11- Pashtoonkhwa National Awami Party (PNAP) – 1

12- Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) – 1

13- National Party (NP) – 1

14- Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) – 1

