Humboldt University students confront Judge Erez on Gaza genocide Israeli Supreme Court judge Daphne Barak Erez was faced with students’ protest during a talk she had at Humboldt University in Berlin. The students condemned the Human Rights violations in Gaza by Israel, they underscored violence against women and children in Gaza and highlighted the gravity of the ongoing genocide demanding an apology to the Palestinian people. Students confronted the talk director asking if they would invite the Russian supreme court’s judge to give a talk on Human Rights, underlining the hypocrisy of the global system. Judge Erez was eventually leaving the hall while students chanted: ‘End the genocide.’