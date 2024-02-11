Middle East Monitor
Levy says the US needs to be precise in preventing the catastrophe in Rafah

Journalist Gideon Levy expressed his concerns about an upcoming catastrophe in Rafah city in Gaza in an interview on BBC News. Levy urged the United States to take action and be precise in dealing with Israel instead of giving advice. He highlights the lack of safe spaces in Gaza, underscoring the catastrophe of asking the people who have been displaced for the second time to Rafah, to move again.

February 11, 2024 at 2:41 pm

