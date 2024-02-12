Occupied West Bank: illegal settlers attack Palestinians in Nablus, Jericho and Hebron

Armed Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians, their homes and vehicles across the occupied West Bank yesterday. The settlers demolished homes and razed agricultural facilities to the ground in the Masafer Yatta area, south of the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

According to Ratib Al-Jabour, the Coordinator of the Popular Committee against the Wall and Settlement in the southern West Bank, the Jewish settlers also chased and threatened to shoot Palestinian shepherds in Wadi Al-Juwaya in Masafer Yatta, preventing them from accessing pastures and fields.

Settlers also attacked the Arab Al-Mleihat community near the Ma’arajat road west of the city of Jericho. Hassan Mleihat, the general supervisor of the Bedouin Rights Defence Organisation, said that armed settlers stormed into the community, chased Palestinians and intimidated them.

On Sunday, settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles north-west of Nablus in the West Bank.

All of Israel’s 720,000 settlers are in the West Bank illegally under international law, which also prohibits the building of settlements in occupied territory. Israel has built 250 settlements in occupied Palestinian territory.

