UK sanctions 'extremist' Israeli settlers in West Bank

Britain today imposed sanctions on four Israeli nationals saying they were extremist settlers who had violently attacked Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Reuters reports.

The measures impose strict financial and travel restrictions on the four individuals, who Britain said were involved in “egregious abuses of human rights”.

“Extremist Israeli settlers are threatening Palestinians, often at gunpoint, and forcing them off land that is rightfully theirs,” British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said.

“This behaviour is illegal and unacceptable. Israel must also take stronger action and put a stop to settler violence. Too often, we see commitments made and undertakings given, but not followed through.”

According to the government: “Two of the individuals designated today – Moshe Sharvit and Yinon Levy – have in recent months used physical aggression, threatened families at gunpoint, and destroyed property as part of a targeted and calculated effort to displace Palestinian communities.”

While another settler, Zvi Bar Yosef, set up an illegal outpost in the occupied Palestinian territories which has “been described by local Palestinian residents as a ‘source of systematic intimidation and violence’.”

The fourth settler to be hit with sanctions is Ely Federman, who was described as being “involved in multiple incidents against Palestinian shepherds in the South Hebron Hills.”

Britain’s Foreign Office said there had been unprecedented levels of violence by settlers in the West Bank over the past year.The US also imposed sanctions earlier this month on four Israeli men it accused of being involved in settler violence in the West Bank.

