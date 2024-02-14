Italy's Parliament calls on gov’t to support Gaza ceasefire

Italy’s Parliament yesterday passed a motion urging the government to support a ceasefire in Gaza as Israel continues to bombard the Palestinian enclave, Reuters reports.

The motion urges the government “to support any initiative aimed at requesting an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian reasons,” according to the text approved by lawmakers.

“At this point, Israel’s reaction is disproportionate, there are too many victims who have nothing to do with Hamas,” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said earlier in the day.

The approved motion also urges Rome to support initiatives for the creation of humanitarian corridors to rescue civilians in Gaza.

The Israeli offensive launched on 7 October has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

