Palestinian family killed as Israel strikes their home in Deir Al-Balah

February 14, 2024 at 11:56 am

Civil defence team and residents extinguish the fire and conduct a search and rescue operation among the rubbles of the buildings following an Israeli attack in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on February 10, 2024 [Ashraf Amra – Anadolu Agency]

An Israeli air strike on a house in the city of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip has killed 15 Palestinian civilians, a majority of them from one family, Anadolu news agency reported.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Naeem Abu Al-Shaar, 58, left his home in Deir Al-Balah to search for bread to feed his family, however, when he returned, his house had been turned into rubble with all those inside killed in an Israeli air strike.

Searching the rubble for any survivors, Abu Al-Shaar found the body of his mother, wife and all his children.

Young men from nearby areas gathered to help the bereaved man locate his loved ones using their bare hands to dig through the rubble.

“I went to get bread at 4am and I came back to find everyone in the house, women, children, and the elderly, had become martyrs,” he said outside Al- Aqsa Hospital.

