Vatican: Public opinion demands Israel stop its attacks on Gaza

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that too many people were killed in Israeli attacks and that there is public opinion demanding that Tel Aviv stop its attacks on Gaza.

In press statements yesterday, Parolin said: “The voice of those asking Israel to stop is a general voice, [saying] that they can’t continue like this and we must find other paths to solve the Gaza problem.”

“I would like to reiterate, it is a clear and unreserved condemnation of any kind of anti-Semitism, however at the same time there is also a request that the right to defence of Israel invoked to justify this operation is proportionate and certainly with 30,000 deaths it is not,” he added.

Since 7 October 2023, Israel has been waging a devastating genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, killing tens of thousands of civilians, most of them children and women, and injuring nearly 70,000 more. It has also caused an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and massive destruction to the infrastructure leading to Tel Aviv being brought before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on charges that it has violated the Genocide Convention.

