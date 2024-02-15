American actress Selma Blair apologises for Islamophobic Instagram post

American actress Selma Blair has issued an apology for an Instagram post in which she said “Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroy minds.”

The deleted post said: “Deport all these terrorist-supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroy minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate.”

Following the growing outrage and criticism of her post, Blair issued an apology on Tuesday acknowledging that she had offended the Muslim community.

“I apologize to those in the Muslim community who I offended with my words. I apologize to my friends. And I apologize to anyone I hurt.”

“Hate and misinformation are amplified so easily these days. This time by my own hands. In this instance, I erred in my writing and I fully recognize how I contributed to the Muslim community being understandably very upset … I am dedicated to tolerance and peace for all who want it – not hate,” she said in her apology.

“In my comment, I mistakenly and inadvertently conflated Muslims with Radical Islamists and fundamentalists, a terrible err in my words, and resulted in hurting countless people I never meant to, and I deeply regret this.”

