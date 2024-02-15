Israeli bombardment destroys more than 70% of civilian infrastructure in Gaza: UN agency

More than 70% of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip has been destroyed or severely damaged from intense Israeli attacks, the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

UNRWA shared what is said was “shocking footage” that showed “unimaginable destruction in Gaza city, including the agency’s health center.

The UN agency wrote on X that “+70% of civilian infrastructure- including homes, hospitals & schools- have been destroyed or severely damaged.”

It said 84% of health facilities have been affected by the attacks. “Nowhere is safe,” it added.

READ: $20bn cost of Gaza post-war reconstruction, UN trade body says

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack. The ensuing Israeli attack had killed at least 28,663 and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Less than 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

READ: French doctor describes Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, urges cease-fire amid Israeli ‘genocide’