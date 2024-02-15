The achievements of the Islamic Revolution of Iran

Iran marked the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on 11 February by showcasing its astonishing achievements across all fields of human activity. For many, this was a great surprise, but for the Iranian people and the free nations of the world, it’s nothing new, as revolutionary liberation leads to sovereignty and generally prompts profound changes in society.

The revolution saw the Iranian people break free from the shackles of domination and interference by foreign powers. Although neutral during the two 20th century World Wars, that did not spare Iran from being subjected to forced occupation by foreign powers. Nevertheless, the desire for independence and a free republic based on Islamic principles led eventually to the fall of the absolutist Persian monarchy in 1979 and the creation of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The firm leadership of the leader of the revolution and founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, overcame all obstacles with determination and the broad support of the people. This enabled the liberation of the Persian nation from the clutches of powers that drained its riches and enslaved its people.

The importance and significance of the Islamic Revolution, victorious thanks to the efforts of millions of valiant Iranian men and women and the blood of thousands of martyrs, was inspired by the hope and dream of the oppressed for a homeland free from the constraints of foreign powers.

READ: Iran FM says Iran, US have exchanged messages in recent weeks

Imam Ali Khamenei, who succeeded Imam Khomeini on 4 June 1989, led the nation through decisive moments in its history, and affirmed its sovereignty like no other current leader has done. When asked about Iran making concessions or begging its oppressors for rights to “facilitate” the development of its programmes and to be better “accepted” by the West, Khamenei’s response was emphatic:

This is not the path of a free and independent nation. Rights cannot be achieved through supplication [to oppressors]. If you beg, retreat and show flexibility, the arrogant powers will make their threat more serious.

Forty-five years on, the Islamic Republic of Iran has developed its scientific research, technology, defence and medicine. Iran is a world leader in various scientific and medical fields, such as heart, kidney and bone marrow transplants, and is a pioneer in bioartificial trachea transplants. It is the sole producer of bio-ocular implants in the world and a pioneer in the production of natural medicines for combating HIV, as well as in the production of neural prosthetics.

The Islamic Republic ranks first in the world in nanotechnology, second in producing nanotechnology-based medicines, and is a pioneer in genetic engineering. It displays tremendous scientific progress and prowess, growing eleven times more than the global average.

In education, Iran stands out among the top five participants in scientific Olympiads. It is recognised globally among the leading countries in combating illiteracy, and has one of the highest literacy rates for girls and women in the world. Year after year, it has increased its provision of secondary and higher education, which has grown tenfold since the revolution.

Iranian women have a prominent place in the Islamic Republic. They represent 60 per cent of those with complete higher education and 25,000 women are members of academic commissions for education and research in the country. Iran currently has 66,000 female doctors, while 45 per cent of the Iranian civil service is composed of women. Moreover, 25 per cent of administrative roles, at all levels, are carried out by women.

READ: World figures sign The Elders’ open letter calling for bold action on existential threats

The Islamic Republic is among the top 10 countries in the world in the field of aerospace technology, with autonomy in the production and launching of satellites. It recently launched three high-technology satellites using a single rocket made in Iran, and has its own GPS. The Iranian satellite Sorayya was launched into orbit 750 kilometres above the Earth, which is a new record for Iran in the space field, despite harsh Western sanctions.

Even though it is boycotted and sanctioned over its peaceful nuclear programme, Iran is among the countries that dominate nuclear sciences and ranks eighth in the world in nuclear development. It has managed to supply electricity to 100 per cent of the population and potable water to 96 per cent. In terms of the internet, 70 per cent of Iranians have access, with widespread access to mobile telephones, as well as free access to open television channels across Iran.

Iran has one of the largest (among the top eight) and best equipped armed forces in the world with impressive defence capabilities. It also has one of the five largest cyber armies in the region. The Iranian armed forces develop their own defence technology, and are one of the four largest producers of high-precision smart missiles, and the third top of the countries producing hypersonic ballistic missiles. Furthermore, Iran is one of the leaders in the production of military drones, and its navy benefits from advanced technology submarines and destroyers.

It is no coincidence that the Islamic Republic is threatened on a permanent basis by the United States and its proxy in the Middle East, the occupation state of Israel. President Ebrahim Raisi said recently that Iran does not seek to start a war with these two entities, but is prepared to respond decisively and strongly against any state or coalition which tries to attack or intimidate the Islamic Republic.

OPINION: The unrepentant West: Olaf Scholz and the right to commit genocide in Gaza

This is a snapshot of the Republic that emerged from the popular, anti-imperialist Islamic Revolution of 11 February 1979, based on three key elements for a nation’s sovereignty: economy, culture and knowledge, together with Islamic values that give strength for progress, social justice and sovereignty. Long live the Islamic Republic of Iran!

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.