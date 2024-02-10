Middle East Monitor
Iran FM says Iran, US have exchanged messages in recent weeks

February 10, 2024 at 4:32 pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian gives a news conference in Tehran, Iran on March 19, 2023 [Iranian Foreign Ministry - Anadolu Agency]

Iran and the United States have exchanged messages throughout Israel’s four-month-old war on Hamas in Gaza, including about Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, the Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday, Reuters reports.

“During this war and in the recent weeks, there was an exchange of messages between Iran and America,” Hossein Amirabdollahian said through a translator at a press conference capping a day-long visit to Beirut.

He said the United States had asked Tehran to request Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, “not to get widely, fully involved in this war against” Israel.

Hezbollah has exchanged near-daily fire with the Israeli military along the Lebanese-Israeli frontier to support its Palestinian ally Hamas, and has vowed to “fight to the end” should Israel launch a full-scare war on Lebanon.

