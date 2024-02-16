Iran FM calls for emergency OIC meeting on Israeli aggression in Rafah

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has called for an emergency meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the imminent Israeli attack on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe which is unfolding, Anadolu agency reported.

This came in a phone call between the top Iranian diplomat and the OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In the call, Abdollahian condemned the Israeli attacks that killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, most of whom were women and children, and referred to the “dangerous humanitarian situation” in northern Gaza, where civilians cannot access food or clean water.

He stressed the need to take appropriate and urgent measures to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, especially food, medicines and medical supplies.

Regional and international warnings are mounting about the catastrophic repercussions of a possible Israeli invasion of Rafah, where at least 1.4 million Palestinians have taken refuge, after the Israeli army launched its war on Gaza on 7 October.

As of yesterday, the death toll from Israel’s devastating war reached 28,663 Palestinians and wounded 68,395 others, most of them children and women, according to Palestinian and UN figures.

