Israel claims to have footage of Hamas’ Sinwar in Gaza tunnel

Israel has published a video it claims shows the head of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, with his family in a tunnel in the enclave.

“While the people of Gaza are suffering above ground, Sinwar hides in the tunnels below them… running like a coward, an expression of his true personality, with one of his wives and children,” Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a post on X.

#عاجل في هذا المساء، ننشر لقطات للقاتل الجماعي والعقل المدبر لمجزرة حماس في 7 أكتوبر الماضي – يحيى السنوار. هذا الفيديو هو واحد من العديد من مقاطع الفيديو التي حصلنا عليها منذ 7 أكتوبر. وفي الوقت الذي يعاني فيه سكان غزة فوق الأرض، يختبئ السنوار في الأنفاق تحتهم… يركض كالجبان،… pic.twitter.com/KN94gTXc48 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 13, 2024

“Hamas leaders only care about their families and their money. They don’t care about anything else,” he added.

Sinwar’s face cannot be seen in the footage, only an outline of a man’s body, which Israeli occupation forces claim is Sinwar’s.

The footage, which Adraee claims “is just one example of many”, has raised questions about the effectiveness of Israeli intelligence, if the footage is available to Tel Aviv then how have occupation forces been unable to locate and capture the Hamas leader, instead flattening the Gaza Strip and rendering its 2.3 million population internally displaced persons with no access to humanitarian aid and facing starvation.

Israel has said eliminating Hamas is one of its stated aims for the offensive in Gaza, capturing Sinwar would go a long way towards this.

