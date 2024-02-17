NYC high school students arrested in Pro-Palestinian walkout High school students in New York City took to the streets for a walkout raising the slogan ‘Hands off Rafah’. Thousands of students demanded an end to the ongoing offences in Gaza and an end to all US aid to Israel. New York police made arrests of the student participants in the walkout which was heavily policed. However, many students expressed their intent to continue protesting until a ceasefire is in place.