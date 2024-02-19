China: Displacement of Palestinians is the longest-running injustice in the world

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called the displacement of generations of Palestinians and preventing them from returning to their homes “the longest-running injustices in contemporary times.”

“The recent escalation and the rising tension once again show that the Palestinian issue has always been the core of the Middle East issue,” he added.

China, the minister explained, “calls for speeding up the realisation of the independent statehood of Palestine and the convening of a broader and more effective international peace conference to realise the peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel.”

“Palestine never achieved its legitimate national rights and did not establish an independent state,” he said, stressing that “this is the root of all problems and the essence of the Middle East problem,” and the United States must work seriously to strengthen the ceasefire and the two-state solution.

Last week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced its opposition to any military operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, warning of a humanitarian catastrophe if fighting continued to there.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement that Beijing is closely following the situation in the Rafah area, and “opposes and condemns actions that harm civilians and violate international law.”

