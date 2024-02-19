Russia UN envoy criticizes US for opposing Gaza ceasefire resolution

Russia’s Ambassador to the UN, on Monday, criticised the US for standing in the way of a ceasefire in Gaza, as it signalled it will block another UN Security Council resolution presented by Algeria, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking to reporters, Vasily Nebenzya said that “only one delegation” has blocked a possible ceasefire in Gaza for nearly five months.

Saying Russia proposed a ceasefire resolution on 16 October, he said so many lives could have been saved if a ceasefire had been passed.

His remarks came as Algeria is expected to present a resolution at the UN Security Council calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas, and demand an “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”

“Should it come up for a vote as drafted, it will not be adopted,” said US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, on Saturday, as the resolution “may run counter” to efforts by the US, Egypt and Qatar for a hostage deal, she added.

“The United States will continue to engage in the diplomacy necessary to get a hostage deal over the finish line, and will be candid with Israeli and regional leaders regarding our expectations for the protection of more than one million civilians in Rafah,” she said.

