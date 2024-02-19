US unions form coalition to press for ceasefire in Gaza

Seven national trade unions and over 200 local labour unions in the US have announced the formation of a coalition to press for a ceasefire in the genocidal war waged by Israel against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The coalition, known as the National Labour Network for a Ceasefire (NLNC), says that it represents more than nine million unionised workers, making up “more than half the labour movement in the United States.”

Demonstrations in support of stopping the aggression against Gaza continue in the US. A huge march in the streets of Washington DC, for example, has demanded that the occupation state and its US ally take their hands off of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. This is in light of indications of an upcoming ground invasion on the city where most of Gaza’s residents have been forcibly displaced from their homes across the coastal enclave.

Demonstrators headed to the Capitol to put pressure on members of Congress to intervene immediately to force the apartheid state to stop its aggression against the Palestinians.

Despite such demonstrations around the world demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, the US administration continues to give Israel its unqualified political and financial support.

China: Displacement of Palestinians is the longest-running injustice in the world