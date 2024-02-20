Explained: Why is Israel back in The Hague? Israel is back in The Hague for the second time in a month, this time facing questions of the legality of their occupation of the Palestinian Territories, annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem and denial of statehood to Palestinians. 52 states were due to give evidence in the hearing; Canada has since pulled out. While the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion is unlikely to deter Israel, cases like this will mean the crimes of the occupation enjoy global attention.