Israel attacks new sites in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army staged fresh air strikes against what it said were Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon today, according to the military.

A military statement said fighter jets struck two rocket launchers and Hezbollah infrastructure in the towns of Yaroun, Marwahin and Dhayra.

Two military buildings were also targeted in Houla and Blida in southern Lebanon, the statement said.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) also reported Israeli raids and artillery shelling in Ayta Ash-Shab and El-Hamem.

There have been no reports of casualties as yet.

Tensions have flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tensions come amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 29,195 Palestinians since 7 October.

