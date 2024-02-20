Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Israel attacks new sites in southern Lebanon

February 20, 2024 at 2:12 pm

Smoke rises after Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes and hit the in the town of Ghaziyeh, located around 30km from the border with Israel, in southern Lebanon on February 20, 2024 [Houssam Shbaro - Anadolu Agency]

Smoke rises after Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes and hit the in the town of Ghaziyeh, located around 30km from the border with Israel, in southern Lebanon on February 20, 2024 [Houssam Shbaro – Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli army staged fresh air strikes against what it said were Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon today, according to the military.

A military statement said fighter jets struck two rocket launchers and Hezbollah infrastructure in the towns of Yaroun, Marwahin and Dhayra.

Two military buildings were also targeted in Houla and Blida in southern Lebanon, the statement said.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) also reported Israeli raids and artillery shelling in Ayta Ash-Shab and El-Hamem.

There have been no reports of casualties as yet.

Tensions have flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tensions come amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 29,195 Palestinians since 7 October.

WATCH: Israeli forces strip and abuse displaced civilians in Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending