Qatar says Hamas confirms receipt of medical supplies for Gaza hostages

February 20, 2024 at 7:12 pm

Qatar Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Dr Majed Al-Ansari in Doha, Qatar on March 27, 2022 [Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]

Hamas has confirmed receipt of a shipment of medicines under a deal brokered by Qatar and has begun delivering the supplies to hostages held in Gaza, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Qatar and France brokered a deal with Israel and Hamas last month on the delivery of urgent medication to hostages held by the group in Gaza in return for humanitarian and medical aid for the most vulnerable civilians in the enclave.

“Qatar received these confirmations as the mediator in the agreement, which includes the entry of the medicines and shipment of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip, especially in the most affected and damaged areas, in exchange for delivering the medicines needed by hostages in the sector,” Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed Al-Ansari, said in a statement.

