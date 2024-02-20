Palestine This Week: US/Israel, 'Who’s the f****** superpower here?'

In this week’s review we take an in-depth look at the grim situation in Rafah, including Egypt’s preparations for an influx of refugees if Israel launches an expected ground assault. We’ll examine whether this constitutes the ethnic cleansing everyone feared after 7 October. We discuss the implications of prominent “Israeli moderates” rejecting a two-state solution, undermining Washington and other Israeli allies who hoped for an alternative to Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition.

In addition, we’ll analyse Israel’s military escalation in southern Lebanon, questioning if they aim to create a buffer zone there. Amidst all this, we’ll try to make sense of America’s ongoing financial and military support for Israel, despite reported disagreements between Biden and Netanyahu. From Rafah to Lebanon, Gaza to Washington, we’ll have insightful discussion around the latest developments in the region and why the US appears reluctant to pressure Israel, no matter how extreme its policies become.

WATCH: Palestine This Week: Israel’s failing war aims and legal momentum against genocide

