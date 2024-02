Hillary Clinton ‘war criminal’ faces public backlash in Berlin Members of the audience called Hillary Clinton a ‘war criminal’ and a ‘hypocrite’ and condemned her complicity in Israel’s war on Gaza. During the World Forum event in Berlin on 19 February, organised by Cinema for Peace, where Clinton was invited to speak, protesters called out her hypocrisy in speaking about human rights while being supportive of Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed over 29,000 civilians, including more than 12,000 children, since 7 October. When asked whether she was shocked about the high civilian death toll in Gaza, she responded saying, ‘Of course I'm not shocked because that's what happens in war.’