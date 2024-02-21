Houthis ‘first entity in the history of the world’ to use anti-ship ballistic missiles US Navy Vice Admiral Brad Cooper said the Houthis are ‘the first entity in the history of the world to use anti-ship ballistic missiles, ever, firing against shipping.’ He said no one has ever used an anti-ship ballistic missile, ‘certainly against commercial shipping, much less against US Navy ships.’ Houthi attacks have rerouted a significant portion of global trade by forcing freight companies to sail around Africa, resulting in higher costs and delays for energy, food and consumer goods deliveries. Houthis warned they will block passage of Israel-bound ships of any nationality as a show of support and solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing war and siege.