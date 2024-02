Iran at ICJ: 'UNSC's inaction has prolonged Israel's occupation' Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Reza Najafi, told the International Court of Justice today that UNSC's inaction has prolonged Israel's occupation "Inaction, or insufficient action, of the Security Council - if not the main - is one of the main causes of the prolonged occupation of the Palestinian territories. All the atrocities and crimes committed by the Israeli regime in the past almost 80 years are a consequence of such inaction." More than 50 states are presenting arguments during six-days of hearings at the World Court on the legality of Israel's occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.