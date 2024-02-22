Middle East Monitor
Jordan tell ICJ: Israel occupation ‘inhumane’

February 22, 2024 at 1:45 pm

Ayman Safadi, Jordan's foreign minister, on the closing day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on 18 February, 2024 [Alex Kraus/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

Jordan termed the decades-long Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands as “unlawful” and “inhumane” during its address at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) today.

“I stand before you today while the bloody and inhumane evils of the Israeli occupation appear,” Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said in an oral argument before the Hague-based court.

“In Gaza, Palestinians are dying due to the Israeli aggression, and they are dying of hunger due to the loss of food and medicine, which Israel continues to prevent from Gaza, in violation of international humanitarian law, and in defiance of the measures ordered by your court,” he added.

“There are no words to describe the barbarity of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip,” Safadi said. “Half a million Palestinians in Gaza are dying of hunger.”

The top Jordanian diplomat accused Israel of disregarding international law.

“No country should be above the law. But Israel does not care, and has been allowed to not care about international law. This situation cannot continue,” he said.

“The Israeli occupation is unlawful. It is inhumane. It must end,” Safadi stressed.

