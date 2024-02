Protesters hold 24/7 picket outside Australian Prime Minister’s office in Marrickville Protesters have been holding a 24/7 picket for nearly two weeks, outside the electoral office of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Marrickville in New South Wales, demanding the country call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, restore UNRWA funding and cut ties with Israel. The protesters said they will remain there until their demands are met, and until the Prime Minister meets with them.