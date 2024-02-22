Scottish first minister welcomes House of Commons’ decision to call for ceasefire in Gaza Humza Yousaf, the first minister of Scotland, has welcomed the House of Commons' decision to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Yousaf expressed his satisfaction that this debate compelled Labour to change their position. Yousaf praised the Scottish National Party (SNP) for being what he sees as 'Westminster's conscience.' The decision came after a debate on the Gaza ceasefire in the UK parliament, during which Yousaf’s party, the SNP, along with other opposition parties, put forward a motion condemning Israel for its 'collective punishment' of the Palestinian people. On Wednesday, UK MPs voted unanimously for a motion, initiated by the SNP and later amended by Labour and Conservatives, calling for an 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' in Gaza.