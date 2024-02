Turkish footballers display banner in support of Gaza during match Turkish football players from the Elazigspor team entered the field before their match with a banner reading 'No to Genocide, Freedom to Palestine.’ The banner, which carried both Palestinian and Turkish flags, was a show of support for the Palestinian people amid Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza. The match occurred at Elazig Ataturk Stadium in Turkey on 18 February, between Elazigspor and Ergene Velimesespor.