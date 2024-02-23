Israel military exports to top buyer India unaffected by Gaza war

Israel’s military exports to India, its largest defence buyer, have not been affected by the war in Gaza, an Indian source and an Israeli source aware of the details said, Reuters reports.

India has imported military hardware worth $2.9 billion from Israel over the last decade, including radars, surveillance and combat drones and missiles.

Israel launched its months-long military campaign after Hamas from Gaza killed 1,200 people and took 253 hostages in southern Israel on 7 October. Since then, more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

But Israel’s war needs have not conflicted with its defence supplies to India, the Israeli source and the senior Indian military official said.

Israel’s operations have created a growing need for ammunition, but not radars of the type it is exporting to India, the Israeli source said.

“We made sure our (military) exports to India are not impacted,” he said.

The Indian official said Israel had ensured a steady supply of weapons bought by New Delhi, which also include drone components.

Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.

India’s Foreign Ministry and the Israeli embassy in New Delhi did not respond to requests for comment.

With a strong presence at the Singapore Air Show, Israeli arms manufacturers are back at international events after an absence following the start of the war in Gaza.

India is the world’s largest arms importer, buying $37 billion worth between 2012 and 2022, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Israel is the fourth largest supplier of military hardware to India, which has bought weapons worth $21.8 billion from Russia, $5.2 billion from France and $4.5 billion from America in the last decade.

India has been trying to reduce its dependence on Russian weapons by diversifying purchases to countries such as France and Israel, and boosting its nascent domestic arms manufacturing industry.

Israel’s Elbit Systems partners with Indian conglomerate, Adani group, to manufacture some of its Hermes900 drones at a facility in southern India, which are exported back to Israel for its use.

