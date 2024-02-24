Gaza Civil Defence: Starvation threatens 700,000 citizens in northern Gaza Strip

Civil Defence spokesperson in the Gaza Strip Mahmoud Basal announced on Friday: “If the Israeli occupation continues preventing the entry of basic food supplies and medical treatment for besieged citizens in the Gaza and northern governorates, it threatens the lives of more than 700,000 citizens with death every moment.”

Basal added in a press statement received by Quds Press: “The suffering of citizens in Gaza and the north is worsening daily, as thousands of them are waiting to die either due to hunger or Israeli targeting, in light of a suspicious Arab and international silence in the face of this suffering and daily killing.”

He pointed out: “The Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is entering its 140th day without anyone with a conscience acting to save the remaining lives in Gaza.”

Since 7 October, the Israeli occupation army has continued its genocidal aggression against the Gaza Strip, with US and European support, as its aircraft bomb the vicinity of hospitals, buildings, towers and Palestinian civilian homes, destroying them over the heads of their residents. The occupation also prevents the entry of water, food, medicine and fuel.

The occupation’s continued aggression against Gaza has led to the deaths of 29,514 martyrs and the injuries of 69,616 people, in addition to the displacement of more than 85 per cent (about 1.9 million people) of the Strip’s population, according to Gazan authorities and international bodies and organisations.

Watch: Extremely small portions of food intended to feed more than seven family members in Gaza