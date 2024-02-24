Michael Rapaport mocks Palestinians and demands UNRWA’s shutting down American actor Michael Rapaport joined a zionist choir in Tel Aviv to mock Palestine and demand the shutdown of UNRWA. The proud zionist actor went live with the Chabad 770 tunnel choir to mock calls for the freedom of Palestine. He demanded the shutdown of the United Nations Refugee and Work Agency (UNRWA). Rapaport and his choir called UNRWA a disaster at a time when shelter is scarce in Gaza and food is even rare. The live performance sparked condemnation, especially in light of Rapaport’s earlier calls to stop donating to Palestine.