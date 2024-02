Adra accepts ‘Best Documentary’ award while urging Germany to stop arming Israel Palestinian director Basel Adra accepted the ‘Best Documentary’ award today at the Berlin Film Festival for his documentary ‘No Other Land’. Adra’s acceptance speech was short and very direct highlighting the suffering in both Gaza and the West Bank where his community ‘Masafer Yatta’ is being demolished by Israeli bulldozers. Adra directed his speech to the German political leadership saying: ‘Respect the UN calls and stop sending weapons to Israel.’