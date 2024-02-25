Negotiations between Hamas, Israel resume: Egyptian media

Egyptian media reported Sunday the resumption of negotiations between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel over ceasefire and hostage exchange talks, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Cease-fire negotiations resumed through meetings at the level of specialists held in Doha, followed by meetings in Cairo,” the private Cairo News Channel reported citing an informed Egyptian source.

Israel’s War Cabinet decided late Saturday to send a delegation to Qatar to have talks on a hostage exchange agreement with the Palestinian group Hamas, according to Israeli media.

On Friday, an Israeli delegation participated in negotiation talks in the French capital Paris to reach a hostage exchange deal with Hamas.

No deal was reached during the talks. However, Israeli media reported Saturday that the Israeli negotiating delegation returned from Paris and spoke of “good negotiations and a positive atmosphere.”

Israel believes that 134 Israelis are still being held in Gaza, while it holds at least 8,800 Palestinians in its prisons, according to official sources from both parties.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.

