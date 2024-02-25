President Erdogan says Turkiye's defence industry is 'making history'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said Turkiye’s defence industry is making history, with Turkish UAVs and drones safeguarding the skies of 34 nations, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We will build a higher segment of our aircraft carrier. Our navy is leading the effort,” Erdogan said at a rally in Turkiye’s southern province of Adana.

He stressed that Turkiye’s increased international reputation in foreign policy is backed by a “strong defence industry.”

“As our dependence on foreign defence decreases, our influence on the international stage grows,” he added.

Blasting those who are criticising KAAN, Erdogan said: “From Asia to Africa, tens of millions see a strengthened Turkiye.”

KAAN, a fighter jet made in Turkiye, successfully carried out its maiden test flight on Wednesday, Turkish Aerospace Industries said.

The first fifth-generation fighter jet manufactured domestically aims to replace the Turkish army’s aging fleet.

The latest development makes Turkiye one of only a few countries to own this technology.

The aircraft, under a project that began in 2016, was rolled out in March 2023.​​​​​​​

