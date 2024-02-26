Palestine health ministry warns of ‘catastrophic’ situation in north Gaza

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza warned on Sunday evening that the health situation in the north of the Gaza Strip is “extremely catastrophic and indescribable”. The ministry explained that hospitals across the besieged enclave, especially in the north, have no fuel, which threatens the lives of dialysis and intensive care patients.

The ministry added that the Israeli army committed seven massacres of families in the Gaza Strip during the previous 24 hours, killing 86 people and wounding 131 others. The total death toll is now 29,692 Palestinians, with just under 70,000 wounded. An estimated 8,000 people are missing, presumed dead, under the rubble of their homes and other civilian infrastructure destroyed by Israel.

On the 142nd day of Israel’s devastating war against the Palestinians in Gaza, the occupation army continued its ground and air operations at a time when battles have intensified with the Palestinian resistance fighters, especially in the Zaytoun neighbourhood. The Israeli artillery has also renewed its bombardment of residential and populated areas, and in the vicinity of shelter centres, killing dozens of people and wounding hundreds, most of them children, women and the elderly.

On Saturday, the Israeli army announced the killing of two soldiers, in fighting south of Gaza, and the wounding of two others, bringing the number of deaths announced since 7 October to 579. The figure includes 240 killed in ground battles inside Gaza.

