Violence against media professionals flayed on International Day for Palestinian Journalists

The Alliance of Mediterranean News Agencies (AMAN) reaffirmed its condemnation of violence against journalists and media professionals in conflict zones, echoing the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate’s call on the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian Journalists, Anadolu Agency reports.

AMAN, in a statement, denounced “any form of violence and attack against journalists and other media people while doing their job in a conflict zone.”

According to an announcement by General Supervisor of Palestinian Official Media Minister, Ahmad Assaf, 26 February is the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian Journalists, as called for by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.

Assaf said in a statement: “This is to draw attention to the atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation against our fellow journalists, as part of the systematic campaign of extermination waged by the Occupation against our people.”

AMAN, a network of national news agencies from the Mediterranean Basin, has consistently denounced the killings of Palestinian journalists and media personnel, as well as people of other nationalities, particularly during Israel’s attack on Gaza.

AMAN also expressed its solidarity and support for Palestinian journalists who have suffered the most.

Some 132 journalists were also killed as a result of the Israeli offensive on the enclave.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on 7 October. The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed over 29,000 people and injured over 69,000 with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85 per cent of the Territory’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

READ: 2 more journalists killed by Israel army in Gaza, death toll reaches 132