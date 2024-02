‘We haven't done enough to crack down on the pro-Hamas marches’ Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss says she intends to create a new movement called Popular Conservatism to ‘fight the left’ in the UK. Speaking on the right-wing American news show ‘Real America’s Voice,’ specifically in Steve Bannon’s ‘War Room’ segment, she discussed the current state of affairs in Britain and the possibility of it being overrun by ‘Islamic jihadists’ in the House of Commons.