A man addresses Turkish President Erdogan from Al-Aqsa Mosque An elderly man wearing an oxygen tube sent a message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, calling for the suspension of trade with Israel, amid the famine ravaging the people of Gaza. The elderly man, speaking in Turkish, said, 'Don't get upset with me, my friends, but tell Mr Erdogan, have we not reached the red line?'