Hamas leader Haniyeh says stopping Israel’s war of starvation a ‘top priority’

Head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh announced on Monday that stopping the war of starvation waged by Israel against the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip is a top priority for the movement.

This came during a meeting with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in the Qatari capital, Doha, in which the Hamas leader stressed that the movement: “Will not allow the [Israeli] enemy to use the negotiations as a cover for its crime.”

“The Zionist enemy is stalling, which the movement will not accept in any case, and time will not be open for [Tel Aviv],” Haniyeh added.

For his part, Sheikh Tamim underscored “the State of Qatar’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people” and their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Since 7 October, Israel has been launching a devastating war against the besieged Gaza Strip, which led to the killing of 29,782 people and the injury of 70,43 others, in addition to the displacement of more than 85 per cent (about 1.9 million people) of the Strip’s population, according to Palestinian and United Nations figures.

Watch: Extremely small portions of food intended to feed more than seven family members in Gaza