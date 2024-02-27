Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Hamas leader Haniyeh says stopping Israel’s war of starvation a ‘top priority’

February 27, 2024 at 11:08 am

A child is seen crying amid others with empty containers, pans as they all wait to receive hot food distributed by charitables and charity organization in Gaza City, Gaza on 26 February, 2024 [Omar Qattaa/Anadolu Agency]

A child is seen crying amid others with empty containers, pans as they all wait to receive hot food distributed by charitables and charity organization in Gaza City, Gaza on 26 February, 2024 [Omar Qattaa/Anadolu Agency]

Head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh announced on Monday that stopping the war of starvation waged by Israel against the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip is a top priority for the movement.

This came during a meeting with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in the Qatari capital, Doha, in which the Hamas leader stressed that the movement: “Will not allow the [Israeli] enemy to use the negotiations as a cover for its crime.”

“The Zionist enemy is stalling, which the movement will not accept in any case, and time will not be open for [Tel Aviv],” Haniyeh added.

For his part, Sheikh Tamim underscored “the State of Qatar’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people” and their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Since 7 October, Israel has been launching a devastating war against the besieged Gaza Strip, which led to the killing of 29,782 people and the injury of 70,43 others, in addition to the displacement of more than 85 per cent (about 1.9 million people) of the Strip’s population, according to Palestinian and United Nations figures.

Watch: Extremely small portions of food intended to feed more than seven family members in Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending