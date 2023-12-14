Qatar pledges $50m in humanitarian aid for Gaza

The State of Qatar said that it pledges to provide $50 million as an initial humanitarian aid package to Gaza, which is witnessing an ongoing genocidal war waged by the Israeli occupation army.

In a statement the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Doha pledged to provide $50 million “as an initial humanitarian aid package, targeting refugees, displaced persons, the wounded, orphans, and those affected by the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.”

It also reported that “The State of Qatar also pledged, during its participation in the high-level segment of the Second Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, to provide 100 scholarships to Palestinian youth, through the Al Fakhoora program of the Education Above All Foundation.”

Lolwah Al-Khater, minister of state for international cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, represented Qatar at the forum.

Al-Khater noted that more than 141 million people are now facing forced displacement and are seeking asylum globally, which highlights the worsening crisis.

She stressed the need to find a just solution to the suffering of more than 5.9 million registered Palestinian refugees who have been displaced from their lands since 1948, explaining that the current war against the civilian population and children in Gaza constitutes violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

Given that Israel is an occupying power, it is obligated to ensure the protection, well-being and human rights of the civilian population subject to its occupation

she added.

She also emphasised the need to ensure commitment to a sustainable solution that respects the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people as recognised in international law, including the right to self-determination, the right to establish an independent state, and the right of return.

