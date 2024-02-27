Media misrepresentation of Aaron Bushnell's self-immolation angers social media users MSNBC's media coverage of the self-immolation of US Air Force airman Aaron Bushnell has been criticised for inaccurately describing the reason behind his actions as a protest on ‘the Israeli-Hamas war,’ despite him stating it was to protest the genocide of Palestinians in a video recorded before he set himself on fire. Aaron Bushnell, an active-duty member of the US Air Force, passed away on Sunday from injuries sustained in the fire. His final words were 'Free Palestine,' in a video recorded on his way to the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC. 'I will no longer be complicit in genocide. I’m about to engage in an extreme act of protest, but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonisers, it's not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal,' Bushnell explained in the video he streamed before he set himself on fire.