‘No ceasefire, no vote’ after Labour MP filibusters to prevent SNP ceasefire vote Residents in Harrow, UK shouted ‘Shame on you’ and ‘While you’re dining, kids are dying’ as MP Chris Bryant attended a fundraiser for MP Gareth Thomas after admitting to filibustering to prevent a vote on the Scottish National Party (SNP) motion for a ceasefire in Gaza. During a Channel 4 News interview with Chris Bryant on Sunday night, the Labour MP admitted he was ordered to filibuster to block progress on the SNP's motion for an immediate ceasefire.